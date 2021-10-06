A bipartisan group of five legislators is advancing efforts to remove obstacles for military members transitioning to civilian work under a bill approved unanimously by the House Professional Licensure Committee on Monday.
House Bill 1868 — which would increase veterans’ presence on licensing boards and implement other veteran-friendly measures — was introduced by state Reps. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence; Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny; Zach Mako, R-Lehigh/Northampton; Karen Boback, R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming; and Dave Hickernell, R-Lancaster/Dauphin.
“Pennsylvania’s military men and women give some of their prime years to serving our country,” said Sainato, who is Democratic chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
“Unfortunately, many face challenges transitioning to civilian work — in part, because of licensing regulations that fail to account for military skills, training and experience. The process can prove challenging for military spouses, as well, because of frequent relocations.”
Mako, prime sponsor of the bill, said, “As a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, I know how difficult it can be to adjust to life outside the military. We should be doing everything we can to help these men and women who have defended our freedoms. I look forward to the legislation receiving consideration by the full House.”
The lawmakers said the bill would provide for:
•Increased presence of veterans and military spouses on licensing boards and commissions.
•Expedited application review for veterans and military spouses, and initial licensure fee waivers for military spouses traveling to Pennsylvania.
•Consideration of military experience when determining if an applicant meets qualifications.
•Use of the Military Occupational Codes Crosswalk to help translate military experience into civilian licensure requirements.
•Early submission for licensure renewals for military being deployed to allow them to immediately return to employment upon return.
The bill, which would also require the PA State Department’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs to conduct an annual report and deliver it to the legislative committees, now heads to the state House for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.