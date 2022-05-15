Even as they placed the flags, they shook their heads.
Around 30 volunteers turned out Saturday morning to take part in the pre-Memorial Day placement of flags on the graves of veterans at Greenwood Cemetery.
The cemetery, though, has lacked constant care and upkeep for a few years, to which waves of overgrown grass that obscure both markers and holes attest. With at least 937 veterans buried on the 46-acre grounds, those who came to honor their memory also lamented the condition of their final resting place.
“Today is about respecting and honoring our veterans,” said Bill Schafer, commander of American Legion Post 343, which organizes the yearly event. “But it's so neglected. It’s been neglected for years. The grass in some places is as high as two feet. Down in the old, old section, the bridge is horribly damaged; you can hardly walk across.”
Schafer said that there could be as many as 200 more veterans buried in Greenwood whose graves are not identifiable.
“If we can just get this cleaned up, we want to start a program to identify them,” he said.
Scott Haas, a member of the Veterans X Rider motorcycle organization, teamed up with Amy Goldstein to place new flags. Haas is a veteran himself, and Goldstein’s father served in the Korean Conflict. “He drove truck,” she said. “He took goods to the front, and brought bodies back from the front.”
Both were taking part in the flag placement for the first time, and each was saddened by the condition of the cemetery.
“I don’t understand why the owners won’t take care of it,” Haas said. “It’s basically a veterans cemetery. Why can’t they get some kind of funding from somebody? It really needs some attention.”
Officially, the cemetery is overseen by the nonprofit Greenwood Cemetery Association, but president Dan Salvatore has previously said that the association lacks the money for its upkeep. Indeed, even the abandoned home/office of the caretaker bears the scars of neglect, with a compromised roof, falling ceilings and crumbling porches.
Greenwood Cemetery was incorporated in 1861, but records indicate that burials took place there as early as 1802. It is generally considered to be Lawrence County’s oldest public cemetery, and the site of the most veterans’ graves. Those, Schafer said, secure the remains of those who served not only in America’s 20th century wars, but also in such 19th century conflicts as the Spanish-American War, the Civil War and even the War of 1812.
A forgotten sign in the abandoned office labels the cemetery as “historically important grounds.” That’s a key reason why the American Legion, Schafer said, is considering taking over the care of the cemetery from the current owners.
It’s just a conversation right now, but Nate Schafer – Bill’s son and a partner with his father in their general construction business – said that even if a transfer of responsibility would come about, the cemetery’s problems would not go away overnight.
“I think we’d have quite a project in front of us,” he said. “Look around, there’s so much neglect. We’re going to need to get some equipment in here, we’ve got a lot of gravestones that are over, a lot of holes that need to be filled. Obviously, the grass needs to be cut. The roadways need to be improved up a little bit. There are a lot of trees we’d need to deal with, and shrubs that are so overgrown.
“It would be nice to get that bridge back in some kind of shape so we could get some equipment through there. This is definitely a long-haul fix. We could definitely be talking a couple of years to do all this stuff.”
If the move should happen, though, expect Nate Schafer – who is not an American Legion member – to be one of the first folks on site to begin work.
“I really enjoy coming out and doing these flags,” he said, “and I feel bad that there are so many that aren’t getting marked because it’s in such a bad shape. I’d love to see us actually be able to see the stones, get some more markers up and make sure all the flags get put out.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but honestly, I’d really enjoy myself coming out here and getting at all this stuff.”
