Legion to host service rep Nov 23, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 An American Legion service representative will be at Post 343 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.All veterans are welcome to receive assistance. Legion membership is not required. For more information, contact the post at (724) 658-3990.
