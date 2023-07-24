A veterans service officer will be at American Legion Post 343 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St., New Castle.
The representative is available to assist all veterans. Membership in the American Legion is not required, and no appointment is necessary.
For information, call (724) 658-3990.
