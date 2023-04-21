A veterans service officer will be at American Legion Post 343 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25.
The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St. No appointment is necessary, and veterans do not have to belong to the American Legion to participate.
The post is also gearing up for its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast. The meal is scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. May 6.
Veterans eat free with ID. For all others, the cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.