American Legion Post 343 will host its annual Four Chaplains Program at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Doors open at 6, and a light meal will be observed. The ceremony is open to the public.
The event pays tribute to the heroism and sacrifice of four World War II chaplains from different faiths: Reformed Chaplain Clark Poling, Methodist Chaplain George Fox, Jewish Chaplain Alexander Goode and Catholic Chaplain John Washington. The four were aboard the transport ship SS Dorchester when it was struck by a torpedo from a German U-boat at 1 a.m. Feb. 3, 1943.
The Dorchester was part of a convoy heading for Greenland, and was off Newfoundland when she was hit.
The ship eventually sank, but before it did, it lost power, leaving more than 900 soldiers and sailors on board to try to make it to the lifeboats in the dark, according to the website Historia Obscurum. The chaplains worked to help the men find their way up from the depths of the ship, handing out life jackets and directing them to the lifeboats.
When the supply of life jackets was exhausted, the chaplains removed their own and gave them to other men, choosing to stay behind and help those remaining on board. According to the website, the chaplains were seen praying for the safety of the survivors and were heard singing hymns as the Dorchester dipped beneath the waves.
Only 230 men survived the sinking.
Each chaplain was awarded posthumously the Distinguished Service Cross and the Purple Heart.
Each year, the website says, the American Legion designates the first Sunday in February as “Four Chaplains Sunday” to keep alive the story of their heroism, selflessness, and interfaith cooperation.
