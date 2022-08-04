American Legion Post 343 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday.
The meal will be offered from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the post, 134 N. Jefferson St. The public is welcome.
Veterans eat free with ID. For other adults, the cost is $9. Kids 12 and under are $6.
The breakfast includes bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, scrambled eggs, toast, coffee, juices and water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.