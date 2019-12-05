American Legion Post 343 will hold its annual Christmas dinner at 6 p.m. tomorrow at the post, 134 N. Jefferson St.
The celebration, which also will mark the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, starts at 6 p.m. and is free to all veterans. However, those planning to attend should RSVP by calling (724) 658-3990.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
World War II veteran Mike Ferraro Sr. of Bessemer will be the main speaker. There also will be music provided by the New Castle High School Band and a meal catered by the Hill House.
The evening is sponsored by Central Heating and Plumbing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.