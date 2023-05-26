Greenwood Cemetery has a new caretaker.
American Legion Post 343 is now the official custodian of the county’s oldest public cemetery, a historic treasure that has seen most of its tombstones obscured by overgrown grass and others damaged by both fallen and living trees over the past few years.
The transition took place earlier this week, culminating three years of discussions between the former nonprofit charged with the cemetery’s care and the Legion. Post Commander Bill Schafer has spearheaded the efforts, with the blessing of the post’s board members.
“The primary reason we are doing this is because of the 934 veterans who are buried here,” Schafer said. “We don’t want to take the emphasis away from all the other people who are buried here as well, but the Legion got involved because of the veterans.”
Prior to the transfer of accountability, the cemetery — which was incorporated on May 1, 1861, but which records indicate had burials dating back to 1802 — had been under the umbrella of the Greenwood Cemetery Company. That nonprofit basically existed only on paper, and actually had lost its 501-C status because of tax issues.
“The two people who were left on the board of the Greenwood Cemetery Association, they resigned officially,” Schafer said. “We went to the bank, they gave up their chairmanship and the treasury, and they turned it over to the American Legion.”
Dan Salvatore was one of those two.
The president of the Greenwood Cemetery Company confirmed that he had signed over the cemetery’s bank account — $27,000 — to the Legion, adding that he was happy to do so.
“It’s good news as far as I’m concerned, and I’m sure as far as anybody else is concerned,” Salvatore said. “There’s certainly a much better chance of things getting taken care of. They’ve got more resources, more volunteers and so on.
“I’m pretty excited about it. A lot of people would come up there, and they’re frustrated, and I could understand that. I lived it, I walked through it, took care of it while I lived there, but it gradually got worse as I moved away.”
Salvatore said he had been the cemetery’s caretaker for 30 years, including about 16 in which he lived in the now-deteriorating home on the cemetery grounds.
“I worked really hard and I was very dedicated at the time,” he said. “It’s far more difficult for me now. I can’t do it. I’ve got a full-time job. I just can’t do it. And contractors come and go. It’s a big project for somebody to do. It’s a load off my mind. I’m happy for the cemetery and for everyone that’s involved.”
Local attorney Charles Mansell has been assisting the Legion in its efforts, but said his involvement was just “getting the right people talking to each other.” He acknowledged the $27,000 that was signed over to the Legion, and noted that the Greenwood Cemetery Company has a trust valued at $111,000. The cemetery, though, is limited to using only the interest generated by the fund, which is about $500 a month.
Together, he believes, the two accounts put the Legion initiative in good financial shape.
“When you stop to think about it, what are your mowing months — seven months, maybe?” Mansell said. “So that’s going to buy a lot of gas and oil. That should solve that problem, and it seems to me that the $27,000 that has already been made available solves the equipment problem.
“The remaining problem may be that they have to clean some things up, like removing dead trees and debris. I’m no expert, but I would think that the remainder of the $27,000 and the $500 a month would be able to cover that. So I think the financial situation is resolved.”
Of course, this money has been available to the cemetery all along. The difference now is that it is not necessary to hire a contractor to do the regular maintenance. Indeed, Salvatore noted, he had searched for a business to get the cemetery ready for Memorial Day, and received an estimate of $6,000 for the job.
“What we are doing at American Legion,” Schafer said, “we are supplying the administrative responsibilities and the workforce to do the cleanup. Then we have to maintain it. That’s the agreement that we have.”
The Legion already has used $13,000 of the $27,000 to purchase a zero-turn mower, three 30-inch mowers with double blades and four weed-whackers. This week, it also rented a brush hog to tackle some of the more thickly overgrown areas.
Schafer said that restoring Greenwood Cemetery to its former glory will be done in two phases. The first will be to do the mowing and general clean-up. Phase Two will be to tackle the fallen trees and others that are still growing but have engulfed adjacent graves.
He said that the Legion is now the contact for the cemetery, and that a special phone number will be set up at the post for cemetery business. That would include burial requests, although he doesn’t know yet how those might be handled.
“We don’t know how that works,” he said. “There’s no other entity, so we have to learn that. We are in charge of the properties, so they would have to come to us, but we’ll have to get educated on how to do that.”
