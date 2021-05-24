An American Legion service representative will be at Perry S. Gaston Post 343 in New Castle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The representative is available to assist all veterans; membership in the American Legion is not required.
The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St.
For more information about the visit, call (724) 658-3990.
