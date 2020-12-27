An American Legion service representative will be in New Castle on Tuesday.
The representative will be at American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and help is available for all veterans. You do not have to belong to the American Legion.
