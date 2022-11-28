An American Legion service representative will be at Perry S. Gaston Post 343 in New Castle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The representative is available to assist all veterans; membership in the American Legion is not required, and no appointment is necessary. The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St. For information, call (724) 658-3990.
Accredited American Legion service officers are specially trained to provide expert assistance, free of charge, to veterans and their families.
While the majority of a service officer’s work involves application for VA disability benefits, they also provide information, referrals and resources on education, employment and business, death benefits and other important topics.
If filing a disability claim, bringing the following documents will help:
•DD Form 214 (Issued at separation)
•Service medical records (outpatient), dental records, entrance and separation examination reports
•Inpatient hospitalization records (private or military)
•Private outpatient medical records (if applicable)
•Personnel file
•Line of Duty (LOD) investigation reports
•Overseas or temporary duty (travel) orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.