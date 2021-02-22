A representative from the American Legion will be at Post 343 on Tuesday to assist all veterans.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You do not have to be a member of the American Legion to participate.
Post 343 is located at the corner of North Jefferson and East Falls streets. For more information, call the post at (724) 658-3990.
