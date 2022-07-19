American Legion Post 343 is offering food and help for veterans in the days ahead.
For starters, the post — located at 134 N. Jefferson St. — is having a fish fry from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The meal is available for dine-in or takeout, but those who want the latter should call (724) 658-3990 to place their orders.
On Tuesday, an American Legion service representative will be at the post from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Accredited American Legion service officers are specially trained to provide expert assistance, free of charge, to veterans and their families. The representative is available to assist all veterans; membership in the American Legion is not required, and no appointment is necessary.
Finally, Post 343 will host its monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 6. The cost is $9 for adults and $6 for children. Veterans eat free.
