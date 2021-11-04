Veterans will have three options for a free breakfast and lunch before Saturday’s parade in the city.
First, the American Legion will have a breakfast for veterans and their wives from 8 to 11 a.m. This all-you-can-eat affair will also have take-outs available and the public can attend with an $8 ticket for adults and $5 for children. The hall will be cleared, cleaned and reopen at noon for a free veterans lunch.
“The free breakfast for vets is something that we do every first Saturday of the month, but we especially want to honor veterans this month as we will be celebrating Veterans Day on Nov. 11,” legion commander the Rev. Bill Schafer said.
Schafer said there are usually about 100 veterans and 100 community members who attend.
“Last gathering, our oldest to attend were two 98-year-old veterans,” Schafer said.
Saturday’s menu will include bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, scrambled eggs and coffee. The luncheon menu will be pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, pasta salad, chips and drinks.
The public can attend the lunch but are asked to make a donation.
For more information, contact Schafer at the American Legion Hall at (724) 658-3990.
At the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #51 at 29 S. Mercer St., the Vietnam Veterans Agent Orange Project is co-sponsoring a breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m.
This breakfast is free to veterans and their wives and its the third year it’s been held.
“We are asking all veterans to attend,” Hugh Coryea, lodge member and leader of the Agent Orange Project, said.
“We want to begin the Veterans Day commemorations with this event.”
The public may attend for a donation. The menu for the breakfast will be eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, toast, coffee and orange juice.
The Agent Orange Project is a local group founded to assist Vietnam era veterans who had been exposed to the toxic chemical agent orange, a tactical herbicide used by the military de-foliate battlefields. Exposure to it led to long-term, health-related, side effects. The group consists of a 10-member board and honors fallen comrades with a dog tag tree at Cascade Park.
For more information, call Coryea at the Moose Lodge at (724) 651-6747.
