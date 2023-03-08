American Legion Post 343 will host a pair of upcoming craft and vendor shows.
The Legion itself will sponsor a show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Then, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, the local chapter of ABATE will present its own show, also at the post, which is located at 134 N. Jefferson St.
Each show will feature a basket auction and 50/50 raffle in addition to more than 50 vendors.
For more information, contact Mike Dudo at (724) 714-4192.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.