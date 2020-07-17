For most bingo players, there’s only one thing worse than not having a winning card.
And that’s not getting to play at all.
But that was the reality that around 130 players faced when they left American Legion Post 343 on Wednesday night. Their twice-weekly gatherings had just been canceled, a victim of Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement earlier in the day that tightened COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Among those mandates was one that now limits all indoor activities to no more than 25 people.
“Nobody was happy last night with Wolf, regardless of their political party,” said post Senior Vice Commander Bill Schafer. “They could see that it was totally unnecessary for our facility. All the safety things were in place.
“It was foolish. This is nothing but political.”
Bingo is the post’s only fundraiser, and earlier this year, the Legion sacrificed 21 nights of it to a coronavirus closure. When Lawrence County advanced to green status in May, the post spent $26,000 to align its hall with social distancing mandates so that it could restart the games.
Exactly 14 of those nights were held before the governor shut them down again.
The $26,000 expenditure included $4,600 just in plexiglass, used in tandem with foam board to create dividers between tables of four seats each. The post also spent $6,000 on a computer system to relay food orders to the kitchen, in order to prevent people from having to order at the window. Menus are left on tables, and young volunteers with iPads take players’ orders and send them to the kitchen electronically, where they are displayed on flat-screen monitors. Later, the food is picked up at the counter by the same volunteers and delivered to the tables.
“It is state of the art,” Schafer said.
Over the 14 bingo nights since May, the post grossed about $5,100 in revenues each time, so the Legion did recover the money it spent to have bingo safely.
“But don’t forget, we were shut down for 21 nights before that,” Schafer said, “and who knows many we’ll miss now. We’re talking about how much we made, but look at how much we're losing.”
Schafer said that because of the size of the Legion’s hall, the games could have gone on in reduced form if Wolf had mandated 25 percent capacity rather than 25 people.
“We’re a large facility here, and everything is spaced out, we could easily have done 25 percent,” he said. “We’re at 50 percent now, we could have gone down to 25 for the square footage, and we could have survived.
“We have to have about 60 people here to break even, and we were averaging about 131 on those 14 nights. So we could do half of that and still keep going.”
Schafer said that the post’s breakfast and other functions will be able to continue, but without bingo, it will take a devastating financial hit.
“That’s our core supply line to survive: bingo,” he said. “We have no other income.”
