It is the end of an era for Ellwood City Borough.
The Ellwood City Ledger, which has had a physical presence in the borough since its founding, will be shutting down its main office for good at the end of the month.
Patrick O’Shea, the editor for the Beaver County Times and Ledger, confirmed the news via a column he wrote for both papers.
The office, located at 501 Lawrence Ave., had been the home to the Ledger for more than a decade.
However, the office has largely been closed over the last several years.
All Ledger operations will be run from the Times’ office at 400 Corporation Drive in Hopewell Township, Beaver County.
The Ledger and the Times are both owned by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in America and publisher of titles like USA Today.
Gannett said the building was being leased by the company.
“Gannett has implemented a flexible workplace model for our local newsrooms,” the company said in a statement. “Once the lease expires at the Ellwood City Ledger office, our team will work remotely as many currently do.”
Ellwood City Area Historical Society Second Vice President Everett Bleakney said the Ledger was first located at the former “Ledger building” at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Ninth Street before it was torn down.
Sharon Herald editor Eric Poole, who worked at the Ledger for years, said that building felt like a newspaper office with the print shop just off the newsroom through a set of swinging doors.
“When we moved to 501 Lawrence, it was more like a doctor's office or an accounting office than a newsroom,” Poole said. “That said, it had a great location, pretty much in the downtown crossroads. It offered an easy walk to the town hall or the district judge's office just up the street.”
Poole said the Ledger began moving out of its old building in 2011 and was set up in the current building in 2012.
Bleakney said the current office space was being cleared out this month, with the society receiving some materials from the office.
The society received some microfilm and a microfilm reader, a photo enlarger, some furniture and a cart with cast iron legs used to haul papers.
The lease for the space was acquired by Rochelle Spagnolo, the owner of the Konsignment Konnections clothing and accessory store, which is located directly next to the office at 503 Lawrence Ave.
Spagnolo said she will use the former Ledger space to expand her inventory and items for sale.
Blanche Novak remembers working for the Ledger in Ellwood City, having been with the company from 1957 just out of high school, until 2001.
She said she remembers covering and writing about events like borough council or school board, social events and even some sports.
She added she enjoyed all the years she worked at the Ledger.
“All the people who worked at the Ledger were very dedicated,” Novak said. “I thought it was a great local paper.”
