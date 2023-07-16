It wasn’t thunder that was rumbling through downtown New Castle on Saturday afternoon.
Giant American and Marine Corps flags were hoisted on North Mill Street in tribute by the New Castle Fire Department to more than 300 motorcycles and 400 riders of the Leathernecks Nation — all U.S. Marine Corps veterans and active duty members and their spouses — traveling on their annual Valhalla Ride through town to commemorate their fallen brothers and sisters.
People set up chairs and waited expectantly to wave to the brigade of bikes. Their route started at the Park Inn Radisson in West Middlesex and they rode via Interstate 376 to Shenango Township, where they stopped for lunch and a group photo at Shenango High School. They continued back through New Castle via East Washington Street, into New Castle’s downtown, up Highland Avenue hill to Mercer Road to Mitchell Road, where more people stood outside waving flags. The bikes returned to their starting point via Interstate 376 north.
Marine veteran Sgt. Brian Pierog of New Castle, who coordinated the event, said the purpose of the ride was to remember all of the club members who have died. This year’s event in particular was a tribute to fallen member Mike “Pokey” Ream of the J.C. Paul Chapter, who has died since 2022.
At the tail end of the ride was a silver SUV in which David and Julie Gettings, parents of fallen Marine Cpl. Albert P. Gettings, were passengers. They were driven by Marine Joselito “Lito” Rubante of Enon Valley. The young Gettings, at age 27, died in the line of duty on Jan. 5, 2006, in Fallujah, Iraq.
David Gettings said he and Julie were honored to have been included in the event, in memory of their son.
During their stay at the Radisson, the riders physically rode their bikes inside the Radisson Inn.
“They were trying to break the Guinness Book of World Records,” of the number of motorcycles that have ridden through a hotel, Gettings said. They went in one door, through the lobby and exited the main entrance.
“It was pretty cool,” he said.
The Leatherneck members from out of town all had stayed at the Park Inn and also filled up other local motels in the Shenango Valley.
“It was a fabulous event,” Gettings said. “They were very gracious and so respectful to us.”
The arrangements were made by Pierog, with help from Larry Forletta, a retired police officer, and New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem, who arranged for local police forces to man the highway entrances and exits for the public’s and motorcyclists’ safety.
“I thought the event was very well done, well organized and a wonderful tribute to the Marine Corps and the Leatherneck organization,” Gettings commented. “It was wonderful for our community.”
The mass of riders made their lunch stop at the Shenango Area School District’s football field, where they received bagged lunches containing pizza barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks. The food was donated by Pizza Joe’s and its Shenango franchise owner, Joe Saad, and employees of Human Services Center volunteered to help prepare the lunches. Smokin’ T’s Catering and Barbecue, Youngstown Ohio, provided the barbecue sandwiches. After gathering for an en masse photo by Clark’s Studio, the bikers continued on their journey.
“It went off without a hitch,” said Forletta who is not a Marine but helped for his own personal satisfaction. “The Marines were very grateful and honored to have the community support.
“The police agencies were great. They all helped out,” he said, noting they included Neshannock, Shenango, Union, New Castle and the Lawrence County sheriff’s department.
“A lot of the guys were telling me they were so appreciative of all the people who came out and helped,” Forletta said. “When they went up Highland to Mercer to Neshannock, so many people were out waving flags and signs, a lot of them said it brought tears to their eyes.”
The group drew crowds of spectators, even though had veered from its original planned route, because of a highway closure.
“Sometimes things work in mysterious ways,” he said.
The motorcyclists, all honorably discharged Marines and fleet Marine force corpsmen, were from 32 chapters of the Leathernecks nation, coming from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia and North and South Carolina.
About 13 riders are Marines from Lawrence County, Forletta said, adding, “It was exciting to be part of it,” Pierog commented, “It’s a solemn kind of thing we do to remember the brother who used to be beside you.”
