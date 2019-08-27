The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County will be registering voters at Sparkle Market in Union Township from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 27.
Please come see the group if you are not registered or need to change your registration.
There will also be absentee ballot applications for anyone who might need one. Other locations and times for voter registration will be announced at a later date.
