Leaf collection in the City of New Castle will begin Friday and run until Nov. 26.
Only leaves in brown, biodegradable bags will be accepted.
Bags will be picked up on residents' designated garbage pickup day and will not need to have a tag.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: October 15, 2020 @ 6:34 pm
It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Virginia J. Rzecznik Gurgacz in her 102nd year, on Oct. 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her daughter's home, where she resided for the past 29 years. Virginia was born on Dec. 27, 1917, a daughter of the late Vincent and Agnes Wanic Rz…
