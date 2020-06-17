Aiken Refuse will hold the first of its semi-annual leaf pickup services beginning Monday.
Leaves must be placed in brown paper compost bags, which are available at most hardware stores. The bags must be placed along the curbside with trash on the regularly scheduled trash pickup day.
Only leaves in compost bags will be picked up. Bags containing anything other than leaves will be left.
Leaf pickup will run through July 2.
