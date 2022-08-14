The Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation has been a Certified Economic Development Organization (CEDO), serving the public financing needs of existing and new Lawrence County businesses, for over 30 years.
Each year, the LCEDC is required to become recertified in order to fulfill its role as a state Department of Community and Economic Development lender. In July, the LCEDC received the maximum 2021-2022 PIDA yearly performance rating score of a perfect 100.
As part of DCED, the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) administers business loan financing programs and requires the financing to pass through a certified economic development organization (CEDO). It is required by law to establish standards which an economic development organization must meet to demonstrate that it possesses the qualifications necessary to evaluate and administer loans made by PIDA.
The yearly application performance score and yearly portfolio management score for the fiscal year under review will be added together in order to determine the combined overall yearly performance score of the CEDO.
