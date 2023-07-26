The Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation received a $45,000 grant to fund a business incubator study.
The LCEDC was notified last week by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly's office that it won an Appalachian Regional Commission grant to fund the study that the LCEDC said will create a roadmap for its leaders and community partners to follow.
A business incubator would provide Lawrence County business startups access to resources needed to succeed and grow under one roof.
The planning study will help evaluate the best incubator model or models to meet the needs of the community, identify the optimum location and size of the facility, determine the types of services and business assistance programs that should be provided, identify funding sources and develop a performance plan to track success.
The development of a business incubator was a key recommendation from the recently implemented Forward Lawrence Countywide Plan, created to address our community’s economic and social challenges.
New firms and young businesses disproportionately contribute to net job creation and account for more than two-thirds of gross job creation. The proposed business incubator will enhance the creation of new companies, build Lawrence County’s self-employment momentum, bolster Lawrence County’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and strengthen the local economy.
