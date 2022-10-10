The veterinary assistant program at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center is used to train high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors for entry-level careers in veterinary medicine.
Program instructor Ariel Yanak said once or twice a week, the students host “Dog Days” where staff, students and community members schedule an appointment to have their dogs bathed and groomed and their nails trimmed — all for a donation to the program. The appointments are student-run, so they schedule and verify paperwork. Students also complete laboratory work such as fecal exams, urinalysis, blood work, and ear cytologies if needed.
“The students enrolled in the program learn hands-on skills such as restraining and muzzling, trimming nails, wrapping a surgery pack, setting up a fecal exam, and surgical instrument identification,” Yanak said, “as well as hours of lessons on veterinary knowledge such as vaccines, anatomy, and physiology, medical terminology, and surgical assisting just to name a few topics.”
Before discharging the dogs, the students meet with the owners to discuss the procedures and services and review areas of concern that might warrant a follow-up by a veterinarian.
“This experience allows the student to be job ready for their employment in the veterinary field after graduation,” Yanak said. “Prior to graduation, the senior level students become FearFree certified, which allows them to learn methods that limit the amount of fear an animal may have while in the veterinary office and at the LCCTC.”
Students work on different community service programs during the year, including making “paw print” Christmas cards for the Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle, a “Stick Up 4 Paws” fundraiser for the K9 units in the county, helping the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter in Hermitage, foster cats and clean kennels, with the senior students working as surgical assistants at Tails of Hope in Hermitage.
The cats are fostered inside their classroom at the school, and are fostered until they are adopted or more space is free at the shelter.
Yanak said many students are co-op, as they are employed in different animal-themed locations gaining clinical experience.
These locations include Happy Tales Veterinary Hospital in Clark, Mercer County, the Lawrence County Humane Society, Pampered Pooch Pet Salon in Neshannock Township, the Ellwood City Animal Hospital and the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.
“Graduates of the veterinary assistant program have gone on to post-secondary education at Pennsylvania Western University (the consolidated name for state schools in California, Edinboro and Clarion), as well as the Veterinary Technician Institute,” Yanak said. “Others have gone directly into the clinical setting such as Rainbow Veterinary Hospital and Alpine Trail Veterinary Hospital.”
Added Yanak: “There are extracurricular activity opportunities for the students enrolled in the veterinary assistant program through the National FFA Organization, where elite students compete at a state level in veterinary science skills and knowledge, as well as leadership competitions in prepared speech and employment skills.”
Senior Cloee Shirley, originally from the Union Area School District, said she wanted to be involved with animals after growing up in a family with lots of dogs, and having lots of interactions with other animals in her neighborhood, including stray cats.
Shirley said her work and education so far has been rewarding, though she noted the work is not as easy as people may think.
“It’s not just petting dogs and kitties all day,” Shirley said. “There are a lot of mental challenges.”
Shirley said there is a lot to learn and a lot of memorization, particularly with the different bone structures of the different breeds of dogs.
Every Friday, she works as a surgical assistant at Tails of Hope, helping with spaying/neutering. She hopes to attend PennWest-California, formerly California University of Pennsylvania, to get a veterinarian technician degree.
Students like sophomore Shane Grannis, from the Neshannock, sophomore Madison Montero, from the Ellwood City, New Castle junior Destiny Robinson and Wilmington sophomore Breanna Thomas joined the program because they love animals, and want to work with them.
“It is really fun here,” Robinson said.
After graduation, Grannis hopes to go to veterinary school. Montero and Robinson want to get into grooming, while Thomas wants to help with rescuing wildlife and taking care of them while in captivity.
The veterinary assistant program is the youngest vocational trade being offered at the LCCTC, as it is currently in its eighth year.
Yanak said the program is needed in the community, as many students who graduate tend to get jobs in entry-level positions upon graduating.
She said the program has been growing in a positive manner, as the general community has been more supportive as they understand the quality of the students’ work.
She said students gain valuable knowledge, and gain first-hand, real-world experience they wouldn’t experience in the classroom.
LCCTC biology teacher Julie Brown recently had her dog Charlie washed and groomed by the students. Brown said whenever she first scheduled the appointment, the students explained what they would be doing with the dog, as well as gain information they would need to know about Charlie.
She said the students have a great level of professionalism, and is impressed the students already have an idea on what they want to do when they’re older as young as tenth grade.
Brown said there are students who don’t like coming to school, but whenever students have a clear connection and desire for what they are doing she often feels like the teachers are learning from them.
For example, she said a student spent 20 minutes alone going over what is the best kind of toothbrush to use for Charlie.
Dog Days are held every Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m., and the occasional Friday. Appointments can be made by calling the center at (724) 658-3583, ext. 8151.
