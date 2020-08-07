The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center is set to receive $83,699 in federal funding to ensure safe operations, while Union Area School District will receive a $21,500 Continuity of Education Equity Grant.
The funding to Lawrence County CTC comes from the CARES Act, which authorizes governors to determine the educational use of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds, and was announced Thursday by state Rep. Chris Sainato.
“By supplying a steady stream of well-trained applicants, our career and tech centers meet an essential need for our working families and our economy,” Sainato said. “Thanks to this funding, students will be able to return to learning secure in the knowledge that administrators have implemented comprehensive measures to keep them safe.”
The funds may be used for a variety of resources, including protective equipment, hand sanitizer/cleaning products, equipment or technology to take classrooms online, installation of barriers or other protective devices in building structures and the purchase of health apps to assist in contact tracing and monitoring of students.
The funding is part of a $10.2 million package allocated to career and technical schools throughout the state. The money has been allocated by the governor, and schools will be able to access the funds in the next week.
A complete list of the funding to career and tech schools statewide is available here.
In addition to the grant to Lawrence County CTC, Sainato said an additional $21,500 equity grant has been awarded to Union School District under the Continuity of Education Equity Grant for the 2020-21 academic year.
The grant for Union is designed to bridge the gap for students limited in their ability to participate in education, the grants may be used for computer equipment, such as laptops, tablets, and internet hot spots, or used for providing instructional materials, such as paper lessons and coursework. Schools with the highest percentages of students lacking access to resources were given priority in receiving these grants.
