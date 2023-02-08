The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center will host a prospective student open house from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16.
The center is located at 750 Phelps Way in New Castle.
Prospective students and their families can tour the facility, meet the instructors and learn about the different programs and trades students can learn.
