Students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center will soon begin working on a sculpture, on behalf of the Hoyt Art Institute, for downtown New Castle.
LCCTC commercial art instructor Anthony DeRosa said students in the welding, construction trades, commercial arts, and electrical occupation shops will be working on a sculpture, which will be located near the boat launch across the street from the Lawrence County Human Services Center building.
The sculpture will come together to form the word “community,” with the unity part a different color, and designed to be a circle together.
DeRosa said the welding students will first weld the sculpture together, than the commercial art students will paint and prepare the sculpture.
This will lead to the construction and electrical students to prepare the base and electricity respectively for the sculpture.
“All of the departments have really embraced it,” said Hoyt executive director Kimberly Koller-Jones. “Every department has its role to play.”
Koller-Jones said she was first approached about creating an inspirational word sculpture from the HSC.
She said they liked the ideas of using words to inspire people in the community.
Koller-Jones said when she first approached the students, they were given the choice to choose what word they wanted, with community being a favorite.
“The design for community really stands out,” Koller-Jones said.
Koller-Jones said the idea of the sculpture is to symbolize the community coming together, holding hands. A garden will be placed inside so individuals can sit inside and reflect.
She said the location of the sculpture was chosen since it was the HSC’s original idea, and the HSC is working to renovate the boat launch near their office building.
DeRosa said he hopes to have the sculpture completed by the end of the year, and said this is the first of other sculptures the LCCTC will be partnering with the Hoyt to produce, as funding for the projects will come from the Hoyt Foundation.
Koller-Jones said the sculpture is not expected to open until the spring.
DeRosa said the commercial art students are constantly busy with new projects, often having to turn down requests.
Students are working on creating special drawings for the second annual Monster Mash, by HopeCAT, which is from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at 115 Anson Way in Sharon.
DeRosa said the LCCTC students will be “recreating” artwork that was originally drawn by elementary school students for the event.
They are also currently working with the Ellwood City Area School District in order to resign their logos, color graphics, merchandise and other marketing materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.