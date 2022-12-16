+2 LCCTC student writes to Biden, receives letter back Patrick Caravaggio wrote about his post-graduation goals and ambitions and the challenges he…

The restaurant trades and commercial arts programs at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center are now award-winning.

The classes were recognized as a BCTE (Career and Technical Education) best practice for a soup project by the state Department of Education.

The restaurant trades students were challenged to create their own soup recipes, while the commercial arts students were tasked with creating marketing materials, packaging and advertisements to sell it locally.

Restaurant trades instructor Jennifer Price said she and her students created “rustic” soup recipes, such as chicken noodle, creamy cheddar broccoli, loaded baked potato and traditional New Castle-style wedding soup.

Commercial arts instructor Anthony DeRosa said it is encouraged for the different shops to work together on different projects, based on different workers from different fields often having to work together in the field.

“That’s what happens in the real world,” DeRosa said. “That’s what we’re trying to simulate here.”

DeRosa said commercial arts students, in addition to creating artwork for the soup labels, had to make accurate U.S. Food and Drug Administration nutritional labels.

He said his students got to see Price’s students make the soups up close, as well as eat it together with them.

Price said the students primarily sold the soup to school staff members, as well as to other local schools.

“We just had our restaurant renovated this summer, so we’re looking forward to opening it to the public for both in-house dining and to-go orders,” Price said. “Both commercial arts and restaurant trades students go to sit down at the end and enjoy all the fruits of their labor.”

DeRosa said the two shops have worked together in the past, such as for pies that are given away by the restaurant students for Thanksgiving, and for graphics and marketing materials for fake businesses created by the restaurant class.

“The students absolutely love working with commercial art, we are always so impressed with the talent of Mr. DeRosa and his students,” Price said. “Every project we collaborate on exceeds our expectations. The students are proud of their friends in all the other shops, and this is the recipe for why our school is one of kind.”

DeRosa and Price said it feels great to see the students be recognized for their work by the state.

He said what sets the LCCTC apart from other high school technical schools is that it is one of only 13 in the state with shop and general academic classes in the same building, which allows academic teachers to work with shop teachers as well.

DeRosa said for the soup project, the commercial art students got help from the math department on the right angle to place the nutritional chart on the labels.

Price said she teaches her students about applying themselves, doing their best and working hard and using their talents and energy for a positive outcome in their future. She added she is grateful to be able to teach the future leaders of the community.

“LCCTC provides diversity of different trades to all our students to enhance and develop their future careers. We are rising,” Price said.

