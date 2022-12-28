Imagine getting paid as an incentive to do well on a big exam.
For students at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, that became a reality just before the holidays.
On Thursday, the technical center hosted its first “It Pays to Go to the LCCTC” assembly.
During the ceremony, seniors who scored at least proficient on their Keystone Exams last spring were awarded cash by building Director Leonard Rich.
“One of the themes of Christmas is it’s a promise fulfilled. Today at the LCCTC, we fulfill our promise,” Rich said.
“We promised if you make the grade and you pass the test, that you will be rewarded.”
Juniors statewide take the Keystone Exams in algebra, literature and biology.
Those who scored at least proficient on one exam were given $20, those who were proficient on two received $50 and students receiving proficient marks on all three earned $100.
“Do what you have to do, and you get what you deserve,” Rich said.
The students who won $20 were: Lexus Block, Rebecca Carbone, Rachel Carbone, Victoria Chapman, Cheyanne Glidden, Kaylee Ferchaw, Clarysa Grimes, Emily Heyl, Patricia Kelly, Collin Matters, Kylah McQuiston, Macinley Metz, Cody Mora, Amber Nero, McKenzie Rooney, Madison Waller and Ja’Nyiah White.
The students who won $50 were: Lacey Ables, Alicia Bame, Terralynn Bowser, Matthew Delaney, Zachary Edinger, Hunter Evans, Angel Fagan, Samantha Fulmer, Tomilynn Genaro, Caden Hall, Alexander Hurd, David James, Joel Johnson, Lane Madras, Katherine Tillia and Brady Zook.
The students who won $100 were: Darrius Coe, Ashley Cwynar, Destiny Fishel, Aiden Hehman, Elia McKnight, Walter McKnight and Cloee Shirley.
Rich thanked all students who took the exams for doing the best that they could, noting all of their teachers and the administration believe in each of them to succeed.
He said administration and teachers want to teach students about a strong work ethic and giving a good performance, as those matter in the workforce.
In the spring, a Keystone Exam rally was held to help motivate the students, which was where Rich told them about this incentive.
Rich said in the LCCTC budget, there is a line item for student incentives.
Every year, the school has “Top Shop Awards,” where gold, silver and bronze medals are given to the top three performing shops.
First place gets $750 to spend for the shop and a lunch in the school’s restaurant, while second place gets $500 and a pizza party and third receives $100 and doughnuts.
Rich admitted the Keystone Exams were lower than in past years, noting the 2021-22 school year was the first full in-person year since the pandemic began after two years of “compromised learning.”
He wanted to make sure the students who took the test in the spring gave their best effort, and hopes the results from this year can serve as a baseline to improve each year.
Rich said for the juniors who will take the test in the spring to give it their best effort, and if they score and perform well, they will be awarded.
