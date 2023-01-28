Lawrence County Career and Technical Center students who competed during the recent SkillsUSA District 10 competition were honored last Friday.
These students were:
Kelsay Sweet (second, action skills); Caden Hall (second, advertising design); Zachary Todd (fourth, automotive M. & L.R.); Kirk Derrow (first, automotive S.T.); McKenzie Rooney (third, baking and pastry arts); Mackenzie Mohr (second, basic health care skills); Emma Vaughn and Madison Baker (first, cake decorating); Coulter Street and Cale Schliffka (chapter display); Aiden VanKirk (second, CNC 2-axis T.P.); Timothy Mulroy (second, CNC 3-axis M.P.); Caden Wingo (first, CNC programming); Gianna Burcham (eighth, cosmetology); Collin Matters (fourth, culinary arts); Justin Cameron (first, electrical C.W.); Ian Stoneking (first, employment A.P.); Shyann Perrine (third, esthetics); Sara Panella (third, esthetics mode); Alex Roundtree (second, extemporaneous speaking); Austin Paukner (fourth, first aid and CPR); Joy Hudspath (first, health occupations); Walter McKnight (first, industrial motor); Riley Barge (first place, job skill D.A.); Mara Hull (first, job skill D.O.); Anthony Procopio (second, masonry); Cassidy Creep (sixth, medical math); Gabriella Shick (fourth, nail care); Ky’la Vignovich (fourth, nail care model); Lesley Magill (first, nurse assisting); Katherine Tillia, Destiny Robertson, Elia Rae McKnight, Aaliyah Kinney, Madison Werner, Hope Franklin and Gabrielle Treece (first, opening and closing ceremonies); Catalina Binder (second, photography); Hannah Davis (first, pin design); Tommilynn Genearo, Leanna Miller and Tristan Queener for promotional bulletin board; Lane Madras, Lily Heaney, Abram Deep, Gabriel Hatridge, Shane Grannis and Rory Hudson (first, Quiz Bowl); Alexis Clingensmith (fifth place, restaurant service); Lexus Block for state pin design and third place for T-shirt design; Gavin Harris, Christopher Leist, Bryan Hobel and David Heaberlin (sixth, teamworks); Ashley Cwynar (first, technical computing); Nicholas Hudak (ninth, welding); Joel Johnson, David Gardner and Isiah Richard (fifth, welding fabrication) and Joel Johnson for welding sculpture.
Of these students, all first place winners, plus Street and Schliffka for chapter display, Genearo, Miller and Queener for promotional bulletin board, Block for state pin design and Johnson for welding sculpture, will move on to compete in the state SkillsUSA competition April 12-14 in Hershey.
LCCTC Director Leonard Rich said he is proud of the students who competed, stating they chose to go above and beyond to “excel,” and that it is gratifying to be honored for something that was earned through hard work, rather than something that was just given.
SkillsUSA is a national career and technical student organization that helps students seek and get into trade, technical and skilled service occupations through education programs, events and competitions for skill and technical education.
The organization’s goal is to teach personal, workplace and technical skills to students to both help these students prepare for careers in these fields, but to also help with the ongoing shortage of labor for these skilled trade positions.
“The thing about SkillsUSA that’s so cool, and the reason why my foundation (mikeroweWORKS) has supported it for years, is that it is deliberately focused on celebrating a skill,” said television host Mike Rowe.
Rowe said three million jobs exist in trades, transportation and commerce, and that programs like SkillUSA are important for not only helping with the skill gap for students, but also to get them excited for these jobs and career fields.
“It’s all about excellence and competition and being good at what you do, and ultimately, through that, learning who you are,” Rowe said. “SkillsUSA is working.”
