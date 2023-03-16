Around 380 students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center participated in a Career Day on Tuesday.
Students heard presentations and spoke with representatives from companies, agencies, unions and schools from around the area in addition to members of the U.S. Armed Services.
Principal Diana Caiazza said the event, which has been around five to six years, is meant to let students know what options are available to them after graduation, as well as the different opportunities available locally in the county.
“Companies are hungry for workers and we’re more than happy to show them what we’ve got,” said Director Leonard Rich. “I just think it’s a fantastic event.”
The event was organized by English teacher and career readiness coordinator Tiffany Vanasco and guidance counselor Morgan Lynch.
Vanasco and Caiazza said the event has grown considerably over the years. In the first year, there were only 12 presenters and no booths.
Vanasco said the event allows juniors in particular the chance to look for co-op jobs they can take for their senior year or summer jobs.
“Hopefully, it can turn into a career when they’re graduated,” Vanasco said.
Those who sent representatives were: U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Marines Corps, Butler County Community College, Berner Air Curtains, Blast Masters Inc., International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 PA, DON Services, EGI (ELLWOOD Group), Division Flowline, KML Carpenters, LTI, McGuire Memorial, New Castle School of Trades, PennWest University, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, Pittsburgh Technical College, Rosedale Technical College, South College, Slippery Rock Roofing, Steamfitters, Stevens Masonry Construction Inc., UPMC, Slippery Rock University, Versatex and Western Central PA Electricians.
Vanasco said the event has gotten a positive response from past students, with some choosing their jobs from companies they met during the event.
Overall, Vanasco said it is the role of her, teachers and administration to help prepare students and develop their skills for life outside of high school, no matter which path they decide to choose.
