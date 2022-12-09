Three welding students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center competed in a welding competition.
Nicholas Hudak, Joel Johnson and Daniel Tedrow competed in a welding competition in Pittsburgh through Project MFG.
Hudak and Johnson are seniors from the New Castle Area School District, while Tedrow is a junior from the Ellwood City Area School District.
LCCTC welding instructor Tim Barton said the competition was based on the fabrication and welding of a miniature submarine.
“We unfortunately did not place,” Barton said. “The students however did have a great time competing. They met with many potential employers and got experience in competitive competition.”
Barton said the topics covered in the competition were real-time problem solving, appropriate application of welding techniques and principles, time management, proper task identification and prioritization and the ability to read and understand blueprints.
He said the students had to fabricate and weld together a tube-shaped pressure vessel that is proof tested against leaks by a pressure test of 10 PSI via water submerge.
The model submarines were just under 11 inches.
“The students also had to fabricate and weld on the head caps, build and weld a conning tower on top and build and weld a stand for the vessel,” Barton said.
Barton said there was a visual inspection of the fabrication and welding, with the students completing the fabrication by reading a blueprint of the vessel. There was a two-hour time limit to complete the project in the competition.
According to its website, Project MFG works to help elevate the next generation of skilled trade professionals by working with schools, industries and government officials to increase school capacity and create more industry jobs.
Project MFG hosts competitions locally, regionally and nationwide in order to promote and elevate trade students and fields.
