Patrick Caravaggio wrote about his post-graduation goals and ambitions and the challenges he faces as a young American student.
Caravaggio, a commercial arts student at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, wrote this letter to President Joe Biden.
“I wanted to let him know what my future plans are and about my interest in studying our nation’s history,” Caravaggio said. “I also wanted to make him aware of issues myself and my peers face as young Americans, and let him know I want to find ways to help.”
Caravaggio said he told the president he wants to be an art therapist after graduating high school.
Biden, in a letter dated Nov. 30, responded to Caravaggio.
The full letter from Biden reads:
“Thank you for sharing your thoughts with me. Vice President (Kamala) Harris and I love hearing from students. Even at your age, you have the power to change the future and make history.
Our country faces many challenges, and the work we have ahead of us is going to be really tough. I’m certain that if we set aside our differences and come together as a nation, we will make positive change. It won’t be easy, and I’m going to need your help.
I urge you to remain curious, creative and fearless. Students like you are the future of our great nation, and it’s important that you speak up on the issues that matter most. When you make your voice heard, adults listen.
I wish you the best in the years ahead, and look forward to seeing where your future takes you. Study hard. Keep challenging yourself. and be kind.
Sincerely, Joe Biden.”
Caravaggio said he felt surprised and excited to get an official response letter from Biden.
“It was a great feeling. I was glad to know he listened and read and responded to my letter, I wasn’t expecting that.” Caravaggio said.
“My family was also surprised we got a response.”
Caravaggio has since professionally matted and framed the letter with archival materials in the commercial arts classroom.
He said he appreciated Biden offering him advice and having interest in his future, stating high schoolers need to let the government know what they think, even if most are too young to vote, as they are the future of the country.
“We all know the children are our future and I hope you will join me in congratulating Patrick who, despite not being of legal voting age yet, chose to engage in communication with his government and make his voice heard,” said commercial arts instructor Anthony DeRosa.
