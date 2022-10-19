A Lawrence County Career and Technical Center student has identified and reported on the presence of spotted lanternflies in the county.
Leanna Miller, a junior in the commercial arts program and conservation club, said she and her mother discovered an adult lanternfly on her mother's car in Laurel.
Miller said they killed it and she later brought the body to school to have it identified by club advisors.
She reported the finding last Friday to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, who then reached out to her for more information.
Miller said while she is not sure if she is the first one to report the lanternflies to the state, as she knows other people have seen them, she said she wants to do everything she can to get the invasive species under control.
Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species first detected in Pennsylvania in September 2014. The Spotted Lanternfly Order of Quarantine and Treatment was created, with certain counties being placed under quarantine. Lawrence County, so far, is not under quarantine.
Miller said she first remembers learning about the lanternfly in the club in 2021, saying she used her knowledge and memory of the insects to properly identify the one in the vehicle.
She said students in the commercial arts program will work on flyers and posters detailing what lanternflies look like, what their symptoms are and how to prevent them.
The conservation club, in turn, will take these materials back to their home school districts for distribution, and look to give away materials to prevent the insects to others, such as lavender, vinegar, and sticky tape.
Recently, New Castle city council authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to treat the vacant, wooded property on Nutz Street at Neal Street, Shadyside Street, Dean Park and Union Street for lanternflies.
If a resident sees a lanternfly, they are asked to kill it immediately and report it by calling 1-888-4BAD-FLY (1-888-422-3359).
