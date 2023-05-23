A Lawrence County Career and Technical Center student was recently honored for creating a special Black History Month display in February.
Junior Lesley Magill was given the school’s April Pride and Promise Award for collaborating with her instructor Vince Pavia on creating a “Medical Black History Month” display.
Magill is in the health assisting course and is originally from the Ellwood City Area School District.
“Lesley approached me in January and asked if we could do a project to highlight Black History Month,” Pavia said. “We discussed some options and since we are in the health occupation program, I suggested we incorporate Black History Month in our program by highlighting African Americans who have been healthcare pioneers in our hallway.”
Pavia said he and Magill did research on who to highlight, and once those individuals were chosen, she helped to create the frames and the printing and laminating.
He said the theme of the health assistant program this school year has been “initiative,” or doing something positive without being asked.
“Lesley identified an area that she wanted to include in our program; she worked alongside and created a wonderful honor that we will continue to do yearly,” Pavia said.
The seven individuals that were honored were:
•Mary Eliza Mahoney (1845-1926) — the first Black professional nurse in the United States and one of the first Black members of the organization that became the American Nurses Association.
•Alexa Irene Canady, MD (1950-) - the first Black neurosurgeon in the United States in 1981 and eventually rose to the chief of neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.
•William G. Anderson, DO (192-) - the first Black surgical resident in Detroit in 1964 and the first Black president of the American Osteopathic Association in 1994.
•Dr. Jane Cooke Wright (1919-2013 ) - a professor of surgery, the head of the cancer chemotherapy department, and associate dean at New York Medical College, and the highest-ranked African American woman at a nationally recognized medical institution.
•Leonidas Harris Berry, MD (1902-1995) - the first Black doctor on staff at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago and helped establish the Flying Black Medics who flew from Chicago to Cairo, Illinois, to provide treatment.
•Charles Richard Drew, MD (1904-1950) - pioneered blood preservation techniques through blood donations and became known as “the father of blood banking.”
•Patricia Era Bath, MD (1942-2019) - the first African-American to complete an ophthalmology (eye) residency.
Magill has completed her Certified Nurse Aide course and will be taking the Emergency Medical Technician course in the fall.
Both Pavia and center Director Leonard Rich said Magill has turned her academic career around after a "shaky" start as a sophomore, into becoming a high achieving student, such as competing in SkillsUSA competitions.
“Lesley Magill shows the promise of positive contributions to our society, and I am proud of her,” Pavia said. “She is someone we can all be proud of.”
