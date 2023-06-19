The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center joint operating committee approved its 2023-24 budget with no increase required by participating school districts.
The budget is $7.1 million. Eight county school districts will put $5.5 million toward the spending plan.
The districts pay $4.8 million for regular tuition and $625,000 for special education tuition.
The JOC approves its budget after its been approved by the school boards for the eight participating school districts.
In other business, the committee:
•Accepted the retirement of instructional aide Rosemary Clark.
•Approved a tentative four-year agreement with the UFCW Local 1776 for cafeteria workers from July 1 to June 30, 2027.
•Approved an agreement with Robert Morris University to allow health assistant, commercial arts, and computer office and technology students to receive college credit if they attend the university.
