The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center is searching for a new welding instructor.
During the school’s joint operating committee meeting Thursday, Director Leonard Rich said the current instructor Tim Barton submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday.
Rich said under state law, the school is allowed to hold onto him for 60 days following his resignation notice.
The school will hold onto him until the next JOC meeting on Sept. 21.
“We wish him the best,” Rich said.
Those wishing to apply for the position can do so by sending resumes and cover letters to the school at 750 Phelps Way, New Castle, PA, 16101, addressed to Rich.
In other school news, the JOC hired Randy Ryan as a secondary English teacher at $51,207 a year, following the July 13 resignation of English teacher/career readiness coordinator Tiffany Vanasco.
“For the last 19 years, I have been blessed to be employed at the CTC,” Vanasco said in her resignation letter. “I have had the chance to work with what I believe to be some of the best, more hardworking and dedicated educators out there.”
Vanasco added: “I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the CTC has provided me in my time here. I will always be a firm supporter of career and tech education, and I will miss my colleagues and students. I thank my administration and the JOC for their guidance and support over the years. I will do my best to help in this time of transition. I wish the administration, the JOC and my colleagues the very best moving forward.”
In other personnel news, the JOC agreed to hire Brooke Atkins as a member of the special education department at $49,800 a year, Adrianna Price as a special education aide in the new service occupations program at $15 per hour and Elizabeth Cook as a Perkins aide at $15 per hour at 35 hours per week during the school year, while remaining eligible as a substitute custodian at her current part-time rate when school is not in session.
Julie Brown, Leah Cozza and Vince Pavia will serve as the “tri-advisors” for the sophomore, junior and senior classes for the 2023-24 school year at $900 each, Amanda DeSimone and Lyn McVicker will serve as mentors for Atkins and Ryan respectively at $600 each and Rich was given an overall rating report by the JOC, for the 2022-23 school year, as distinguished, the highest ranking possible.
Rich said the practical nursing classes at the LCCTC from Lenape Technical School, in Armstrong County, will come to an end following the graduation of its last class in October.
He said the main reason for the end of the program is due to a lack of enrollment in recent years.
“Steady enrollment in Lawrence County has been a problem,” Rich said.
During his monthly report, Rich said he and school officials recently found a door above the school’s auditorium stage that he didn’t know existed.
In the door, officials found 200 textbooks, with a copyright date of 1963, that were donated to the school by the New Castle Area School District. Rich said those textbooks predate the school itself, which was constructed in 1967.
