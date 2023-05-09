In many high schools, students have a signing day to commit their intent to a college or university for athletics.
For the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, the school likes to celebrate the students moving on to different academic or employment opportunities after graduation.
On Thursday, the school hosted its second annual National SkillsUSA Signing Day ceremony.
“At the CTC, we recognize our students for committing to a place of employment, a trade school, a union, a college or post-secondary school, military or a skilled trade,” said Principal Diana Caiazza.
Added Caiazza: “The event is part of a nationwide celebration showcasing the impact career and technical education and SkillsUSA programs have on addressing the U.S. skills gap as our students commit to skilled trades careers, advanced training, college/university studies or the military upon graduation from high school.”
The students honored were given certificates and medals for their achievements.
SkillsUSA is a national career and technical student organization helping students seek and get into trade, technical and skilled service occupations through education programs, events and competitions.
The organization’s goal is to teach personal, workplace and technical skills to both help the students prepare for careers, but to also help with the ongoing shortage of labor for these skilled trade positions.
“By empowering the next generation of skilled workers, Skills-USA and partners like you can help close the skills gap as we highlight the value of career paths for young workers that offer interesting work, good salaries, stability, and long-term growth opportunities,” Caiazza said.
The following students were honored during the ceremony:
•Lane Madras, Shenango Area School District, studying commercial arts: plans to attend Allegheny College to study pre-medicine.
•Rachel Carbone, New Castle Area School District, studying in the health assistant program: plans to join the Army National Guard.
•Ian Stoneking, Ellwood City Area School District, studying in the health assistant program: plans to attend the Butler County Community College and wants to be a history teacher.
•Collin Matters, SASD studying in restaurant trades: plans to attend The Culinary Institute of America and continue working as a line cook at Riardo’s Bar & Grill.
•Caden Wingo, Ellwood City Area School District, studying machine tool technology: plans to work at Ellwood Engineered Castings.
•Patricia Kelly, NCASD studying in the veterinarian assistant program: plans to attend Geneva College to study criminal justice.
•Marissa Austin, Neshannock Township School District, studying cosmetology: plans to attend the Laurel Technical Institute to study culinary arts.
•Kayla Kelley, NCASD studying in the veterinarian assistant program: plans to continue working at Pampered Pooch Pet Salon.
•Angel Keller, NCASD studying in the veterinarian assistant program: plans to attend PennWest University California to be a veterinary technician.
•Cloee Shirley, Union Area School District, studying in the veterinarian assistant program: plans to attend PennWest University California to be a veterinary technician.
•Raeann Sellers, ECASD studying automotive technology: plans to continue work at Phil Fitts Ford & Lincoln.
•Isaiah Chapman, UASD studying computer office and technology: plans to study at the Pittsburgh Technical College and continue his job at Jefferson Poultry Inc.
•Isaiah Stunkard, SASD studying machine tool technology: plans to work at Pringle Construction LLC.
•Ashley Cwynar, NCASD studying computer office and technology: plans to attend Robert Morris University to study nursing.
•Tommilynn Genareo, SASD studying commercial arts: plans to attend Slippery Rock University and join the art program.
•Caden Hall, SASD studying commercial arts: plans to attend Slippery Rock University to study graphic design and animation.
•Katherine Tillia, ECASD studying commercial arts: plans to attend Slippery Rock University to study fine arts.
•Elia McKnight, Laurel School District, studying electrical occupations: plans to attend Slippery Rock University to study safety management.
•Keyaria Snider, NCASD studying cosmetology: plans to attend the University of Akron to study music.
•Austin Paukner, NCASD studying in the health assistant program: plans to attend the University of Mount Union to study nursing.
•Destiny Fishel, Laurel studying in the health assistant program: plans to continue working at the UPMC Jameson Care Center.
•Isaac Dierfield, NTSD studying computer office and technology: plans to join an internship at UPMC Project SEARCH.
•Brady Zook, NCASD studying welding: plans to continue job at Wampum Hardware Co.
The following students were unable to attend the ceremony but were honored:
•Elijah McVay, UASD studying machine tool technology: plans to work at Berner International.
•Walter McKnight, Laurel studying electrical occupations: plans to work at Bruce & Merrilees Electric Co.
•McKenzie Rooney, NCASD studying in restaurant trades: plans to study at The Culinary Institute of America.
•Asia Irving, ECASD studying in the veterinary assistant program: plans to work at Happy Tales Veterinary Hospital.
•Cody Mora, ECASD studying automotive technology: plans to work at McElwain Bros. Paint and Collision Center.
•Jamie Goebel, ECASD studying in restaurant trades: plans to work with The Nutrition Group at Lincoln High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.