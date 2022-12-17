“This group is the heart and soul of the LCCTC.”
That’s how Lawrence County Career and Technical Center Principal Diana Caiazza described the Peer Leadership students at the school.
Those students were honored Thursday as the school’s December Pride and Promise Award winners during the LCCTC’s joint operating committee meeting.
Caiazza said the Peer Leaders participate in and organize many of the activities and donation drives in the school.
This includes the turkey giveaways during Thanksgiving, a blanket drive which FFA students hand sew and collecting food and clothing for students in need.
The students also lead a weekly prayer every Friday morning before school starts for the student body.
Caiazza said these students are willing to volunteer their time for others at the drop of a hat, while LCCTC Director Leonard Rich said the students are pure leaders.
Learning support teacher Anthony Ovial and science teacher Donna Pasterik serve as advisors for the Peer Leadership program, which they have done for six years.
Ovial said it’s nice to see these students actually take the lead in organizing different events and activities at the school.
For example, Peer students will lead a day filled with holiday-themed activities on Friday to lift the holiday spirit of the student body.
“They are great ambassadors for the county,” Ovial said. “They’re leaders. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Pasterik said to be a Peer Leader, a student needs at least one nomination from a teacher. Most of the Peer students this year have three or four nominations.
She said the students have helped outside organizations such the United Way of Lawrence County, through its annual Day of Caring, and the Wounded Warrior Project.
She added some of the members have older siblings who were once Peer leaders, so the torch is being passed down onto them.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids,” Pasterik said.
Elia McKnight, a senior electrical power and transmission student, said when she first arrived to the school as a sophomore, she looked up to the Peer students as role models.
McKnight added being a Peer Leader, under the guidance of Ovial and Pasterik, has molded her, in a positive way, into the person who she wants to be as a leader.
In other school news, the school’s audit from the 2021-22 school year came back with a “clean opinion,” which is highest audit ranking.
Rich said Perkins, who provides federal funding to the LCCTC, recently conducted a two-day inspection of the school.
Superintendent-of-Record Dr. Michael Leitera said not only did the LCCTC pass, but the inspectors were extremely complimentary of the culture, atmosphere and well-being of the school and students and will use the school as a model for others.
The board voted 8-1 to accept the Act 93 compensation plan for administrative employees, which covers from July 1, 2023, to June 20, 2028.
Committee member Jeff Hammerschmidt, of Laurel, voted no because he objected to the three-percent rate increases as part of the plan.
