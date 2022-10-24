The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center recognized six students and their teachers from its English Language Learners program.
For its Pride and Promise Award for October, the school honored its ELL students, English teacher Ryan Nych and interpreter Elizabeth Stark.
Those students are Ariadna Cotto, Yeczael Delacruz, Mariana Mars, Liz Perez, Jean Hernandez Ruiz and Daisha Vega.
The Puerto Rican students are the first ELL students at the LCCTC, first joining this school year. They are among many county residents who moved to the city in 2017 after the devastation from Hurricane Maria.
School Director Leonard Rich said Nych helped start the program, with assistance from officials from the New Castle Area School District, with school officials first meeting with the students and their families during the summer.
“You’ve been a welcome addition to the LCCTC,” Rich said.
Added Nych: “I can’t ask for a better first class. They’ve been amazing.”
Vega, who first came to Lawrence County five years ago, said she is already vice president of the sophomore student council.
She said she chose to come to the LCCTC to make a difference, and to show that anybody can succeed at the school, regardless of their race, color or ethnicity.
“That we’re all equal, that we all support each other,” Vega said.
During its monthly meeting Thursday, the LCCTC Joint Operating Committee approved the hiring of a new collision repair instructor.
The board agreed to hire S. Michael Solomon as the instructor at a salary of $49,198.
Vince Pavia, a health assistant at the school, will serve as a mentor for Solomon, at a stipend of $600.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the collision repair program instructs students on how to repair damaged automotive vehicles like cars and light trucks.
The students learn how to examine damaged vehicles and estimate costs of repairs, as well as perform tasks to fix the vehicles, resurface them, and repaint them.
Rich said the school’s previous instructor resigned June 3, and the administration was unable to secure an instructor who met the school’s standards by the beginning of the school year.
“Mr. (John) Goebel, our auto tech teacher, has been teaching both,” Rich said. “Michael Solomon was recently interviewed and selected to be our next collision repair teacher.”
Rich said Solomon will officially begin teaching the 10 current collision repair students at the start of the second nine weeks.
The board also agreed to accept the resignation of social studies teacher Ernest Orelli, who accepted an administrative position with the Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School.
“We wish him the best and have his position posted. We have advertised his position and are taking applications,” Rich said. “Upon hiring of his replacement, we will release him to Butler County AVTS.”
Log In
