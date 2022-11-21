The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center Joint Operating Committee hired a new social studies teacher.
Acting at its November meeting, the committee hired Auburn Restino at a salary of $51,207.
His start date will be determined upon his release from the Woodland Hills School District in Allegheny County.
He will replace Ernest Orelli, who accepted an administrative position with the Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School.
Orelli was given the JOC’s monthly Pride and Promise award for his years of service to the school.
History teacher Lisa Heasley will serve as Restino’s mentor at a stipend of $600.
