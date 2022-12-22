The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center received a $24,999 state grant for the purchase of new equipment aligned to training students in high-demand occupations.
The funding is part of a $1.2 million package the Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded Wednesday to 33 career and technical centers around the state.
Career and technical centers continually provide excellent educational and professional opportunities for students across the commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “Investing in career readiness and career exploration is a priority for PDE, and we encourage recipients to utilize this funding to enhance and expand these learning programs, which will help students excel in their chosen fields.”
Under the program, the maximum grant is $50,000, and each grant must be matched dollar-for-dollar from a local source, which could include local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration put forth the program because all students need training in and skills to succeed in today’s economy, not just those who go to college. To support those efforts, the administration invested in CTCs and other jobs programs, expanded apprenticeships that provide an income during training and realigned workforce development programs.
Since Wolf took office, the number of career and technical education students earning industry-recognized credentials increased by 49.5 percent and the number of credentials earned by students enrolled in CTE programs has grown by 32.6 percent.
There are more than 80 CTCs in Pennsylvania that offer a combination of classes and hands-on learning in programs approved by the Department of Education. Thousands of students earn industry credentials or certifications for local jobs in high demand, so they graduate on a path for success.
