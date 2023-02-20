Len Rich is here to stay at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Rich’s contract was extended Thursday as the school’s administrative director as part of a new five-year pact unanimously approved by the joint operating committee.
Rich’s salary as administrator is $133,000. Rich is also superintendent of the Laurel School District at a salary of $123,000, so his salaries are prorated.
“I’m very appreciative to the JOC,” Rich said.
Rich has been the director of the center since Nov. 2013.
As he is coming up on his 10-year anniversary, Rich said it has been a growing experience over the years, and that he always looks to put systems in place that helps maintain academics, vocational trades and knowledge and a positive culture.
“I like to be a system leader,” Rich said.
Rich said it all starts with having a great group of students that want to be there, a great group of teachers and staff that treat the students like their own children, a great administration and a great JOC representing the school districts of the county.
“It’s just a great place to be,” Rich said.
Rich, in November, was extended as Laurel superintendent with a new contract to expire June 30, 2027.
The joint operating committee also agreed to hire Kirby Kegel as the next confidential business office/JOC secretary, at a salary of $44,000.
Business Manager Mary Kosek will remain as a third-party contractor for the next two years at $50 a hour not to exceed 1,000 years during a fiscal year.
A professional services agreement with Carlos I. Flores, M.D., was approved for the 2023-24 school year, as well as EMT services with Carolyn MacConnel for 35 hours, with a stipend of $1,000.
Rich said MacConnel will help with supplemental instruction over the course of a program to get EMT certified.
