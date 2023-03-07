Shyann Perrine already has her dream job planned out to a tee.
Perrine, a senior who attends the cosmetology program at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, said she wants to be an esthetician and work with skin care and treatments.
“I’m big on facials, waxing,” Perrine said. “I want to have my own shop.”
Perrine said she wants to open up a shop with two friends. She would work on skin care, while another as a hairdresser and stylist and the other as a nail technician.
Perrine is one of around 45 students currently enrolled in the cosmetology program at LCCTC under the instruction of Jaime Jones.
Jones said the goal of the cosmetology program is to instruct students on the proper care of hair, the scalp, skin and nails.
During the three-year course, students get a minimum of 1,250 hours of instruction and practice. Once those hour requirements are met, the students become eligible to take the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute exam.
In the program, students learn about manicures, pedicures, the application of artificial nails and manicuring implements, the cleansing and massaging of skin, cosmetics, skin exfoliation, waxing, tweezing, hair washing, hair coloring and hair cutting.
Jones said the students also learn about different matters of business and customer service, the proper implementation and safety of tools and different kinds of diseases and disorders they may encounter with customers.
“They do intense anatomy and physiology,” Jones said. “They need to know about it to practice cosmetology.”
Jones said this school year, the program has reintroduced its in-person “clinics” every other Friday for the first time since the pandemic began.
During these clinics, friends, family and teachers come in, and the juniors and seniors work from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on haircuts, styling, coloring, manicures, pedicures, facials and more. The public is allowed to make appointments for the clinics by calling the school at (724) 658-3583.
“It’s just like a real salon. It’s a great, great experience,” Jones said. “We treat it like it’s a real work day.”
Jones said the clinics give the students real-world experience they wouldn’t receive just by practicing on a mannequin or on each other, getting used to different scenarios and types of customers.
Perrine, who is from the New Castle Area School District, said the clinics give her a chance to practice on different skin tones, as some are clear and some have pores or acne on them.
Junior Kayda McDole, from Neshannock, who wishes to be a hairstylist, said the clinics have taught her about time management, especially when an appointment is late or pushed back, which effects the rest of the appointments during a day.
Senior Gianna Burcham, from New Castle, wishes to be a hairstylist and likes interacting with different people on different requests. Junior Lana Peterson, from the Ellwood City Area School District, said you never know what customer or service you’ll be asked to perform during clinic day.
“It makes you practice because you never know what you’re going to get,” Peterson said.
Peterson said it is her goal to own her own salon business, as her aunt owned a salon.
Jones said there are some students in the past who have done co-op work outside of school, while she said she has room in her program for 50 students a year, and is open to any student.
She said some graduates go on to college to get degrees to help with their careers, like business degrees, some go straight into working for other people and some go to get further technical training.
“This is a profession where there are so many different job opportunities. You don’t just have to stand behind a chair to make money,” Jones said. “You can be an educator, in retail, you can be a salesperson, you can specialize in weddings.”
Added Jones: “Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t make money in this industry, because you really can.”
This is Jones’ third year as instructor at LCCTC, which she said was a dream role for her. She has been a licensed cosmetology instructor for 29 years, and has a deep passion for the industry, something she hopes to pass on to her students.
Burcham said Jones makes the class feel like a family, and pushes her to be great, while Peterson said Jones makes the class feel fun and exciting.
Jones said she got into the cosmetology field as a little girl, as she would go to the salon with her grandmother every Saturday.
“I just liked the way it smelled. I like the way it looked. Everybody seemed happy,” Jones said. “It stuck with me ever since I was very little. I just like the atmosphere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.