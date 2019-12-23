The Lawrence County Community Action Partnership offices will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas.
ACTS vans will not run Christmas Eve Day or Christmas Day.
The LCCAP offices also will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
The ACTS vans will not be running on New Year’s Day however, the vans will run on New Year’s Eve Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.