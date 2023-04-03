The Lawrence County Community Action Partnership was recently allocated $934,100 in federal monies for Whole-Home Repairs Program funding, through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The goal of the program, according to the DCED, is to address habitability and safety concerns in homes, provide measures to improve energy or water efficiency in homes and make homes or housing units accessible for individuals with disabilities.
The program also provides funding for counties for construction-related workforce development.
LCCAP will distribute the funding to homeowners who household income does not exceed 80 percent of the area median income, as well as to small landlords, as loans, who have affordable renting units. Those loans would be secured with a mortgage recorded against the residential property, with some provisions for loan forgiveness.
A homeowner grant or small landlord loan cannot exceed $50,000 per owner-occupied unit or rental unit.
To apply, call LCCAP at (724) 656-0090 or email LCCAP’s Michael Hughes at mhughes@lccap.org.
