Lawrence County Community Action Partnership has received a $1 million HUD demonstration grant to help residents with weatherization and lead hazard control.
The grant will help in the rural communities in Lawrence, Butler, Delaware, Lancaster and Mercer counties. The ultimate goal is to reduce lead and energy costs, helping low-income households make their homes energy efficient, healthy and safe, according to an agency news release.
