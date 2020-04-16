LCCAP program providing food to disable, elderly

Thanks to their drivers, riders have been able to parlay a seat on the ACTS bus into a place at the dinner table.
ACTS — Allied Community Transportation Services — and its umbrella organization, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, have teamed up to collect food, assemble meals and deliver them to the elderly and disabled.
During Monday and Thursday deliveries, around 200 senior citizens have been getting not only a fresh-cooked meal but also a week’s worth of frozen meals. Tuesday marked the first day for about 100 local families to receive groceries.
All of the food is delivered by ACTS drivers who became concerned for their riders when social distancing and business closure orders fueled by COVID-19 fears went into effect.
“I had some drivers come to me really concerned for a lot of our passengers,” said Vanessa Lovlie, LCCAP special projects officer and director of ACTS. “ACTS transports all kinds of individuals, but we do have a lot of passengers who are senior citizens, adults with disabilities, many of whom have no family nearby. They have no support system.
“We are sort of their family, and the drivers were concerned about particular passengers.”
One of those drivers was Randy Shover, a Liberty Mutual retiree and 11-year ACTS employee who was loading up his bus Monday to make deliveries to 11 homes.
“I enjoy it, the other drivers enjoy it,” Shover said. “We find it during these times quite rewarding to be able to help people out.
“Some prefer to have (the bags of food) dropped a few feet from their door, other people are comfortable handing it off. Sometimes the bags are pretty ample, so they need a little help. And they really love it. You can see it on their face, how much they appreciate it.”
Lovlie took the drivers’ concern to LCCAP CEO Tom Scott and other agency administrations and told them “It would mean a lot to me personally to do something.’ And a week later, we were delivering meals.”
The whole process is orchestrated from LCCAP’s Ben Franklin Early Learning Center and starts with donations of funding and food. Among those who have provided the former are the Preston Family Foundation, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, the state Department of Community and Economic Development and Lawrence County Head Start, which operates in the Early Learning Center.
Food has come from local churches, businesses, private individuals and even the National Guard, which provided boxes of five-minute, disaster relief meals.
Lynn Henry, who coordinates the donations and volunteers, said she has reached out to make some requests, while others have contacted her to find out how they can donate.
Among them were Hazel’s Restaurant, who delivered 2,000 eggs; Augustine’s, which provided 10 cases of pizzas; May’s Donuts; CVS, which provided candy; the Corporate Cookie and Sweet Treats Catering Co., which made and delivered 150 Easter cookies last week; and Mr. Pizza, which delivered pizzas to feed the program volunteers.
“We had a family who just wanted to donate, and they brought apples and oranges,” Henry said. “So there are a lot in the community who are helping out.”
Once the food comes in, the kitchen staff at the learning center will cook the meals and volunteers will pack it into bags for delivery.
Many of the latter have come from local churches, including Prayer Chapel Ministries, City Church, Prevailing Word World Outreach Center and Victory Christian Center.
“Our kitchen staff is cooking the meals, then the volunteers form an assembly line,” explained Michelle Scott, food service manager. “We have frozen meals that we’re giving out, fresh meals that we’re giving out, fruit and milk. And the community is providing all sorts of extras, which will go in the bags as well.
“We’re having a different church every week. They create an assembly line, and somebody puts in the frozen meals, somebody puts in the milk and so on down the line.”
Lovlie has created six delivery routes for the ACTS drivers, and the appropriate number of bags for each route is assembled and sent down an elevator to an exit that opens onto the learning center’s Lutton Street parking lot. As each bus arrives, the bags are carted or carried out, loaded on the bus, and sent out for delivery.
“We’re very fortunate to have our kitchen that we use for Head Start, which is not in use right now, and a talented staff to cook,” Lovlie said, “and our drivers are delivering all those meals. The people we’re serving, they are just delighted when the drivers show up.
“It feels really good to be putting some good, some positive in the community right now.”
