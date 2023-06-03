LCCAP schedules free food sites for youths Children who want to benefit from free, healthy lunches, breakfasts, dinners and snacks this…

It was a fun night out Thursday for Nicole Hissem and her four children as they made their way to each table inside the Cascade Park pavilion, petting a therapy dog, getting freebies from local agencies and enjoying a picnic-style supper along the way.

They were among more than 300 attendees of the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership’s summer food program kickoff, staged at the park to bring more awareness to families in the community about the free daily lunches and other free meals offered for children throughout the summer at designated locations, mostly in the city of New Castle.

The evening included indoor and outdoor activities for children including a bounce house and slide, spin-the-wheel prizes, free brand-news shoes for kids, and information tables by local agencies to inform parents about what services are available to them, if needed, in the community.

Free grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, watermelon and apples with caramel dipping sauce were on the menu.

Hissem said she heard about the event from information her children took home from school. And although they haven’t participated in the summer food program much in the past, it’s something they intend to consider this year, she said.

Other agencies and individuals participating in the event were the New Castle police and fire departments, Sovereign Martial Arts, Lawrence County’s Children and Youth Services, Children’s Advocacy Center, Drug and Alcohol, the Hoyt, Adagio Health, Highmark Whole Care, Primary Health Network, Comfort Canines, CareerLink, Lawrence County Social Services, LCCAP Early Learning, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, a balloon artist, face painter, Big Joe Grill and representatives for each of the different summer food program locations.

Michelle Scott, LCCAP food service manager and summer food program coordinator, organized the family event to make people more aware of the free lunch program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and overseen by the state Department of Education.

Because of the government funding, the program is free to all children, no questions asked, and the locations for the food are in designated low-income areas, she said.

The number of children who have benefited from the free lunches has been down in recent years, but she hopes the event will raise new awareness among families and attract a lot more children for the free food and activity hours.

The lunches and other food stations begin June 12 after school lets out, and continue through mid-August. Some of the sites, known as Summer Youth Cafes, have programs and activities for the children, in addition to the lunches.

The locations are open for all children 18 and younger and are run by volunteer church leaders or community members, and any child who goes there gets free lunch, Scott said.

“We don’t know where you’re from, we don’t ask those questions,” Scott said. “Children 18 or younger are welcome to come and get a free meal.”

Other sites that aren’t “open” to just showing up are the YMCA child care where children are enrolled, the Y Zone in Neshannock, which has organized summer camp, the Ben Franklin Early Learning Center’s at-risk program, and the former YDC location in Shenango Township.

Last summer, the free lunch program served 461 total children in unduplicated counts, Scott said, adding that is a low number and she would like to see more families in the neighborhoods take advantage of the program.

“There are kids who will come multiple times throughout the week, some will come every day. We don’t take attendance, we just need to initially take an unduplicated count,” she explained.

The sites offer both hot and cold meals for children. An example of a hot meal is a cheeseburger, carrots with ranch dip, fresh apples and milk. An example of a cold meal is possibly an Italian sub, celery with ranch dip, a fresh orange, and milk.

Scott emphasized that the lunches are healthy and must contain the five food groups.

LCCAP purchases the food from vendors, many of them local sources and orchards, “wherever we decide to get it,” she said. Each free lunch location keeps a count of complete meals. They turn those counts into LCCAP, which turns them into the Department of Education, which reimburses the agency based on a rate established by the USDA.

“If we have meals left over, we don’t get reimbursed for those, so we train our volunteers to make sure they’re keeping accurate counts and we’re not providing too much or not enough food,” she said. “We want to minimize waste so we’re getting reimbursed for as close to our numbers as we possibly can. It’s a constant communication.”

She emphasized that the sites do not run out of food, and “we never want to turn kids away hungry.”

LCCAP always sends a little more in case it has been estimated inaccurately, and the sites also keep backup food such as lunchmeat, bread and peanut butter and jelly on hand, in case they have more kids than lunches. If they run out on rare occasions, LCCAP is able to run food over to that site, Scott said.

The free lunch program is supported by the Empty Bowls soup fundraiser, which this year was held in the New Castle High School cafeteria. The proceeds help pay for the backup food, supplies, games and activities, Scott said.

“The Empty Bowls is a strong and necessary support for our summer food site,” she emphasized, noting that the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank also supports the program with summer impact grants of up to $1,500 per site to help with the supplies, activities, and ways to keep food warm or cold.

“Those are two strong entities that support our sites, and they support them fully,” she said.

LCCAP is not the only free summer food program in town. Others are independently run by the New Castle Area School District and the YMCA of Beaver County which hosts sites in Ellwood City and have separate schedules, which they announce to families independent of LCCAP.